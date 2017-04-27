BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
MELBOURNE, April 27 Aurizon Holdings Chief Executive Andrew Harding said it will be more than a month before coal rail operations return to normal, following damage cause by Cyclone Debbie in Australia in late March.
Aurizon's four coal rail systems in the state of Queensland, which handle much of the world's seaborne coal used in steelmaking, have gradually resumed shipments on a restricted basis, with the biggest line, Goonyella, returning on Wednesday.
One of the lines, Newlands, was already operating normally, Harding told reporters. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.