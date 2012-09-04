Sept 5 Ambitious plans in Australia to build five coal mines in Queensland's undeveloped Galilee Basin that would double the country's annual thermal coal exports are likely to be blown off track by plunging coal prices and funding challenges. For related story: Below is a list of the planned projects: Project Developer Cost Production Production Port Links/notes Name (mln Start tonnes/yr) China Waratah $8 bln 56 mtpa raw Q4 2014 Abbot Total of 1.4 First Coal coal, 40 Point billion Supported (Clive mtpa thermal by Metallurgical Palmer) coal Corporation of China (MCC)which is buying 30 mln/yr here Alpha Coal GVK $6.4 bln 32 mtpa H2 2015 Abbot State environmental ($10 bln Point approval in Aug (79 pct) including 2012; expect mining and rail) lease Q3 2012; Hancock Letters of Intent Prospecti for 43 mtpa; g Feasibility study completed in 2011, FID expected H2 2012 Kevin's GVK (100 N/A 30 mtpa 2016 Abbot Expects mining Corner pct) Point lease in 2013 South Bandanna N/A 13.6 mtpa, 2015 Abbot Currently Galilee Energy up to 20 Point developing Coal mtpa Environmental Project Impact Statement. Carmichael Adani $4 bln 23 mtpa Original Abbot Building to start Coal mine mine thermal coal target Point, in July 2013, $6 bln first year; 2014 some partnering with QR rail 60 mtpa from from National for rail costs 2020, up to Dudgeon infrastructure; 80 mtpa Point meeting 2014 production target unlikely. Sources: Company statements and websites, government data, Reuters data. (Reporting by Rebekah Kebede; Editing by Ed Davies)