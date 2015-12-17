SYDNEY Dec 17 An Australian coal mine picked up
for A$1 earlier this year amid a sector downturn that has
claimed thousands of jobs and billions of dollars in losses is
set to reopen next year, the new owner said on Thursday.
Stanmore Coal in July paid Vale and
Sumitomo Corp the nominal sum for ownership of the
Issac Plains coking coal mine in Queensland state.
"We are in (sales) negotiations now, mainly with former
buyers and new buyers as well," said Stanmore Managing Director
Nick Jorss, adding that he was hoping to sell to large steel
mills in north Asia. The firm has not yet agreed any long-term
supply contracts.
Several steel mills in Asia contacted by Reuters declined to
comment on any negotiations they may be conducting with
suppliers of the metallurgical coal they use to churn out steel.
The restart would come despite prices for coking coal
plunging to less than a third of their $300 per tonne-plus peaks
of 2011, reflecting a global supply glut and a slowdown in
Chinese steel production.
Jorss said the firm planned to hire about 150 workers and
pay about A$7 million ($5 million) in annual royalties when
output resumes in April at an annual rate of 1.1 million tonnes
a year.
Jorss said the company was fully funded to restart with
existing cash reserves and a $42 million, two-year interest
facility provided by sector fund manager Taurus Mining Finance
Fund to cover financial guarantees and contingent working
capital if needed.
Stanmore, with a market capitalisation of A$33.4 million
after its stock climbed 12 percent to 12 Australian cents on
Thursday, has also assumed a A$32 million obligation to
rehabilitate the mine site once the coal reserves run out.
Some 4,000 jobs have been lost at Australian coal mines in
the past two years.
Despite the slump in prices, the sector has been attracting
investment in some quarters.
BHP Billiton , the world's biggest exporter
of metallurgical coal under a joint venture with Mitsubishi Corp
, recently budgeted $2.5 billion to expand a coal port
terminal in Queensland to allow for millions of tonnes more in
exports annually to Asian steel mills.
($1 = 1.3933 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Jim Regan in Sydney; Additional reporting by Yuka
Obayashi in Tokyo; Editing by Joseph Radford)