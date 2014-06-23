* Banks and funds join Australian anti-coal movement
* Funding shrinks for coal and other fossil fuels
* Australian PM staunch coal supporter, to end carbon tax
* Bank customers withdraw A$200 million over global warming
By James Regan
MAULES CREEK, Australia, June 24 A farmer's
habit of rising before dawn finds Cliff Wallace alone most
mornings while a rag-tag army of anti-coal activists camped in
tents and tee-pees on his land catch a few more hours sleep.
When the protest camp finally awakens, talk around a
makeshift mess hall over coal's impact on global warming
competes with analysis of plunging coal prices or the latest
bank to come out against investing in fossil fuel extraction.
"It's a diverse group we've got here and in their own way
they all want to save our trees from the coal companies," says
Wallace, 62, who grows wheat on land bordering the Leard State
Forest, where bulldozing of endangered Box-Gum Woodland trees to
develop an open pit coal mine has drawn national attention.
Wallace is happy to host the anti-coal protesters as he is
concerned about the impact the mine will have on his farm's
groundwater and says he is "deeply saddened" by the disruption
to the region's animal habitats.
Taking on Australia's powerful coal sector was once left to
environmentalists like Greenpeace and the World Wildlife Fund,
but now the anti-coal movement is attracting wider support, from
farmers to banks and investment funds striving to be seen as
ethical investors and not contributing to global pollution.
"Specifically, the bank does not lend to companies for whom
the core activity is the exploration, mining, manufacture or
export of thermal coal or coal seam gas," says Australian lender
Bendigo Bank, adding it was committed to minimising
environmental harm.
Australia's biggest asset manager AMP says its
'Responsible Investment Leader' fund won't invest in companies
deriving more than 20 percent of earnings from thermal coal, oil
from tar sands and other types of fossil fuel, the same
restriction it applies towards companies that derive revenue
from pornographers, weapon makers, tobacco and alcohol.
"KING COAL" UNDER PRESSURE
To reach Wallace's farm, drivers pass through a police
checkpoint, where vehicles are searched for ropes and chains
that could be used to climb trees or lock onto mining equipment
- traditional guerrilla protest tactics used against coal mines.
Until now, protesters have faced an uphill battle to rally
the wider Australian population against the biggest names in the
coal sector, including Rio Tinto and Peabody
Energy Corp.
Known as "King Coal" in Australia, tens of thousands of
workers are employed in collieries and whole towns rely on mines
for their existence. More than half the world's steel-making
coal, worth A$40 billion a year, comes from Australia.
Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott is a staunch supporter
of coal and plans to introduce legislation on July 1 to repeal a
tax on carbon emissions, unswayed by U.S. President Barack
Obama's call for a 30 percent drop in carbon emissions by
zeroing in on coal plants.
But a corporate backlash against coal is now having an
impact where protesters have failed, adding pressure to a sector
already hit by falling coal prices, 12,000 job losses since
2012, and stiffer competition from countries like Indonesia,
where wages are lower and supply abundant.
"The concerted, well financed, and internationally
coordinated campaign against fossil fuel producers carries with
it great dangers and the potential to impose huge costs on the
Australian economy," according to the Minerals Council of
Australia, the industry's main lobby group.
Banks and organisations like 350.org and Market Forces,
which track investments by financial institutions and the
effects on the environment, are increasingly aligning with the
anti-coal divestment movement.
Hunter Hall International, which manages $1 billion
in assets, says it is ending fossil fuel investments.
Deutsche Bank, Germany's biggest bank, has
declared it will not finance any of the multi-billion-dollar
expansion work for a coal port near Australia's World
Heritage-listed Great Barrier Reef. HSBC and Royal Bank of
Scotland have also stated an unwillingness to provide
funding.
ICE CREAM PROTEST
The anti-coal movement has even enlisted giant U.S. ice
cream maker, Ben & Jerry's, owned by Unilever, which
dispenses free cones around Australia to draw attention to plans
for dredging near the Great Barrier Reef for the coal port.
"Using business as a tool for social and environmental
change is just as important as sourcing the best ingredients to
make ice cream," says company spokeswoman Kali Swaik.
Since a divestment campaign began last year, Australian bank
customers have withdrawn A$200 million ($188 million) in loans
and deposits from the nation's "Big Four" banks, National
Australia Bank, Commonwealth Bank of Australia
, Westpac Banking Corp and Australia and New
Zealand Banking Corp, according to Market Forces data.
"People like me who are worried about increasing global
warming are pulling our money out and we don't want to be
banking with a bank that's supporting it," says Dr Helen
Redmond.
Redmond moved her account from CBA last year and leads a
divestment movement, 'Doctors for the Environment Australia', to
persuade doctors and medical students to transfer money out of
banks financing fossil fuel projects.
Activists this month claimed a victory after Whitehaven Coal
agreed to halt clearing in the Leard Forest during the
winter hibernation period for bats, owls, and other wildlife.
The campaign is best known for the incident last year when
campaigner Jonathan Moylan sent out a hoax email to media
claiming to be from ANZ announcing the bank was withdrawing an
A$1.2 billion loan for the project.
The hoax temporarily wiped A$314 million from Whitehaven's
market value when investors panicked and dumped the stock.
Moylan was arrested and is due to stand trial on June 30.
"The government and the coal companies see him as a
criminal, but to us he's a hero," said Murray Drechsler, one of
the protesters camped on Wallace's land.
($1=1.0639 Australian Dollars)
(Additional reporting by Swati Pandey in SYDNEY; Editing by
Michael Perry)