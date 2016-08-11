(Adds BHP comment)
MELBOURNE Aug 11 New South Wales agreed to pay
BHP Billiton A$220 million ($170 million) to buy back a coal
exploration licence that extends under prime farmland in the
state's eastern Liverpool Plains, the government said on
Thursday.
"After careful consideration, the NSW Government has
determined that coal mining under these highly fertile black
soil plains... poses too great a risk for the future of this
food-bowl and the underground water sources that support it,"
Premier Mike Baird said in a release.
The agreement relates to a commercial exploration licence in
the state's northeast, at Caroona, for underground coal mining
covering approximately 344 square kilometres. BHP bought the
licence for A$100 million in 2006.
"While we believe that Caroona would have been developed
responsibly, we accept the Government's decision and appreciate
its willingness to work with us to agree an acceptable financial
outcome for the cancellation of our exploration licence," BHP
Billiton Minerals Australia President Mike Henry said in a
statement.
Baird also indicated that negotiations with China Shenhua
Energy Co Ltd, whose Watermark coal mining title
extends into the area, had also begun.
China Shenhua did not immediately respond to an emailed
request for comment.
Shenhua bought a licence to develop the A$1 billion
Watermark thermal and semi-soft coking coal project seven years
ago, but development was delayed following lengthy assessments
and modifications to plans in response to concerns raised by
farmers.
($1 = 1.2963 Australian dollars)
