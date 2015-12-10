(Updates with comment from ports of Newcastle, Brisbane, adds
details, paragraphs 1, 4-13)
By Colin Packham
SYDNEY Dec 10 The export of coal from
Australia's largest coal terminals was disrupted on Thursday
after protesters chained themselves to equipment, causing a
temporary halt to some operations.
Activists, demanding that Australia commit to reducing its
reliance on the coal industry, caused a disruption to the
operations of Newcastle Port, the world's biggest thermal coal
export terminal, and the Port of Brisbane and Port Kembla.
Australia's biggest coal companies, including BHP Billiton
Ltd , Glencore Plc, Rio Tinto
and Peabody Energy Corp, and China's Yancoal
Australia Ltd, rely on the port.
Operations at Newcastle port were halted for three hours
after three protesters chained themselves to a conveyor, said a
spokeswoman for 350.org, the climate activist organisation
behind the protest. The protesters at Newcastle Port were
removed shortly after 8 a.m. local time (2100 GMT Wednesday).
Newcastle port spokeswoman Lauren Eyles said operations were
not disrupted by the action, which was now a police matter.
"Shipping movements have not been affected," Eyles said.
Newcastle handles more than 4,000 ship movements annually,
more than 90 percent of them loaded with coal.
Several hours after the coordinated protest got underway, a
single protester remained suspended from a cable attached to a
rail line preventing coal from getting to the Port of Brisbane.
Police were not immediately available for comment and it was
unclear if attempts were underway to remove the protester.
Howevever, the Port of Brisbane said in a statement
disruptions would likely be limited.
"Main port operations are not affected, however we expect
there will be some delays to rail operations," the statement
said.
There were also no disruptions to shipping reported at Port
Kembla.
Australia, which relies on coal-fired power stations for
electricity, has the world's highest carbon emissions per
capita. Tens of thousands of workers are employed in collieries
and whole towns rely on mines for their livelihood.
More than half the world's steel-making coal, worth A$40
billion ($28.9 billion) a year, comes from Australia.
($1 = 1.3826 Australian dollars)
(Additonal reporting by James Regan; Editing by Paul Tait)