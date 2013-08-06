SYDNEY Aug 6 Australia's Cochlear Ltd reported a 16 percent fall in its full-year profit on Tuesday, in line with expectations, as the world's biggest maker of hearing implants was hurt by a drop in foreign exchange-related profits.

Cochlear said its net profit after tax for the year ending in June fell to A$132.6 million ($118 million) from A$158.1 million a year ago. That was just below analysts' forecasts of A$133.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S data.

The Australia-based company warned in June that its full-year net profit would fall as much as 18 percent to between $A$130 million and A$135 million, also noting weaker sales in the second half and slower market growth in the United States ahead of a new product release.

The company said it has received the approval for sale of its latest Nucleaus 6 implant in Europe and the product's roll-out was underway.

The company's shares slipped 1.1 percent to A$58.5 by 0017 GMT, compared to a flat market. The stock has lost 25 percent this year. ($1 = 1.1229 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)