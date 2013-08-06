BRIEF-Dezhan Health's preliminary 2016 net profit up, to swing to black in Q1
* Says preliminary 2016 net profit up 29.9 percent y/y, expects Q1 to return to net profit of 146-179 million yuan ($21.21-$26.00 million)
SYDNEY Aug 6 Australia's Cochlear Ltd reported a 16 percent fall in its full-year profit on Tuesday, in line with expectations, as the world's biggest maker of hearing implants was hurt by a drop in foreign exchange-related profits.
Cochlear said its net profit after tax for the year ending in June fell to A$132.6 million ($118 million) from A$158.1 million a year ago. That was just below analysts' forecasts of A$133.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S data.
The Australia-based company warned in June that its full-year net profit would fall as much as 18 percent to between $A$130 million and A$135 million, also noting weaker sales in the second half and slower market growth in the United States ahead of a new product release.
The company said it has received the approval for sale of its latest Nucleaus 6 implant in Europe and the product's roll-out was underway.
The company's shares slipped 1.1 percent to A$58.5 by 0017 GMT, compared to a flat market. The stock has lost 25 percent this year. ($1 = 1.1229 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
* Says it returns to net profit of 204.9 million yuan ($29.76 million) in Q1 versus net loss of 17.6 million yuan year ago