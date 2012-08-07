MELBOURNE Aug 7 Cochlear Ltd, the world's biggest maker of hearing implants, said on Tuesday its full-year profit slipped 12 percent, just below analysts' forecasts, with sales hurt by the recall of its top-selling implant.

Cochlear said its full-year net profit before one-off items fell to A$158.1 million ($167.31 million) from A$180.1 million a year ago. That compared with analysts' forecasts of A$162 million, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Cochlear said it did not add to the total charge for the recall of the Nucleus 5 implant, after making a provision in the first half of A$138.8 million.

Net profit fell to A$56.8 million after the recall costs, which totalled A$101.3 million after taxes.

In a separate letter to clinics released on Tuesday, Cochlear said the overall failure rate of Nucleus 5 implants was 4.2 percent, although newly reported failures each month were falling.

The company's shares lost more than a quarter of their value when Cochlear voluntarily recalled the entire range of unimplanted Nucleus 5 implants last September, after an increase in the failure rate. The shares have risen 4.4 percent this year.

($1 = 0.9450 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Victoria Thieberger; Editing by Matt Driskill)