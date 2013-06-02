SYDNEY, June 3 Cochlear Ltd, the
world's biggest maker of hearing implants, warned its 2013
full-year net profit would fall as much as 18 percent hit by
weaker sales in the second half and slower market growth in the
United States.
Australia-based Cochlear said on Monday it now expected net
proit after tax in the range of A$130-A$135 million
($135.3-$140.6 million), down from A$158.1 million a year ago,
and compared with analysts' average forecast of A$155.1 million,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S/ data.
The company said it expected final year dividend to be at
least A$1.25 per share.
(A$1 = $0.9603)
(Reporting By Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Lincoln Feast)