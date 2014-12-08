(Adds details, quote)
By Colin Packham
SYDNEY Dec 9 Australia cut its forecast for
2014/15 wheat exports and increased its beef export forecast as
dry weather hits crops and drives up slaughter rates, taking the
national herd to at least a 17-year low.
Australian wheat exports were pegged at 16.99 million
tonnes, down 6 percent from a September forecast, the country's
official commodities forecaster said. The move followed a cut in
its wheat output forecast earlier this month.
Beef exports by the world's third-largest exporter were seen
at 1.18 million tonnes in the 2014/15 season, up 4 percent from
a September estimate, the Australian Bureau of Agriculture,
Resource Economics and Rural Sciences (ABARES) said.
The bureau warned that this number could be exceeded without
a break in the dry weather.
"Australia's cattle industry is mostly pasture based and
unfavourable seasonal conditions would result in a further
weakening in carrying capacity, leading producers to continue
liquidating their herds," ABARES said.
With many parts of Queensland state experiencing below
average rainfall over the past two years, the country's national
herd will fall to at least a 17-year low of 26.4 million head of
cattle, it said.
ABARES' data only extends back to 1998, but industry body
Meat and Livestock Australia estimates the national herd will
fall to a two-decade low at the end of the 2014/15 season.
Analysts said the longer the drought continues to drive up
slaughter rates, the bigger a likely contraction in beef exports
should rains arrive and allow farmers to rebuild stock numbers.
But in the short-term future, the country's largest meat
processors, most of which are private companies, will continue
to reap healthy financial margins.
With slaughter rates soaring, domestic prices slumped to a
three-year low earlier in the year. However, amid strong demand
for beef, export prices have remained strong, earning many of
the country's largest meat processors healthy margins.
Australian sugar production during the 2014/15 season was
estimated at 4.6 million tonnes, unchanged from the September
estimate, ABARES said.
Australian milk production was seen at 9.375 million litres,
ABARES said, up from its September estimate of 9.29 million
litres.
Dry weather stunts grass growth, starving dairy farmers of
their staple food and potentially curbing herd sizes, but
production in Tasmania is set to offset output shortfalls
elsewhere.
The higher forecast will dispel concerns over potential
production problems as large milk processors such as Murray
Goulburn, Bega Cheese Ltd and Warrnambool Cheese and
Butter pursue expansion plans.
