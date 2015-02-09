(Adds details, quote)
By Colin Packham
SYDNEY Feb 10 Australia raised its forecast for
the just harvested 2014/15 wheat crop on Tuesday as timely rains
in key growing regions aided yields in the world's
fourth-largest exporter.
Wheat production totalled 23.61 million tonnes, the
Australian Bureau of Agricultural and Resource Economics and
Sciences (ABARES) said, up from its December estimate of 23.22
million tonnes, and the eighth biggest harvest on record.
Although yields fell as a result of prolonged drought across
the east coast, the bureau said rains towards the end of the
season in key regions eased the impact of the dry weather.
"Below average rainfall was recorded in most cropping
regions in Queensland and northern New South Wales. In contrast,
Western Australia recorded average to extremely high rainfall,"
it said in its latest crop update.
The driest regions of Queensland and New South Wales also
received heavy rains, but the rainfall came too late for winter
crops such as wheat, analysts said, although it did provide
relief to farmers growing summer crops such as sorghum.
Canola production in 2014/15 was pegged at 3.413 million
tonnes, up from the bureau's previous estimate of 3.32 million
tonnes in December.
Cotton production was unchanged at 470,000 tonnes, unchanged
from the September forecast.
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)