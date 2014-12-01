SYDNEY Dec 2 Australia cut its 2014/15 wheat
production forecast by 4 percent on Tuesday as drought in key
growing regions curbed output from the world's fourth largest
exporter of the grain.
Wheat production was seen at 23.22 million tonnes, the
Australian Bureau of Agricultural and Resource Economics and
Sciences (ABARES) said, down from the 24.23 million tonnes
estimated in September.
Australian cotton output during the 2014/15 season was
pegged at 470,000 tonnes, down from the 580,000 tonnes predicted
in September.
Canola production was forecast at 3.32 million tonnes,
dropping from a September forecast of 3.39 million tonnes.
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)