SYDNEY Dec 2 Australia cut its 2014/15 wheat production forecast by 4 percent on Tuesday as drought in key growing regions curbed output from the world's fourth largest exporter of the grain.

Wheat production was seen at 23.22 million tonnes, the Australian Bureau of Agricultural and Resource Economics and Sciences (ABARES) said, down from the 24.23 million tonnes estimated in September.

Australian cotton output during the 2014/15 season was pegged at 470,000 tonnes, down from the 580,000 tonnes predicted in September.

Canola production was forecast at 3.32 million tonnes, dropping from a September forecast of 3.39 million tonnes. (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)