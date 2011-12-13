SYDNEY Dec 13 Australia on Tuesday lifted
its forecast for total iron ore exports in 2011/12 to 460
million tonnes from its previous forecast of 449 million tonnes,
citing recent expansions to mine and infrastructure capacity in
the country.
The forecast for metallurgical coal exports was revised
down, with the Bureau of Resources and Energy Economics now
predicting exports will reach 150 million tonnes versus 156
million in its forecast on Sept 20.
Asian steel mills, particularly ones in China, are the key
buyers of both commodities.
Australia is the world's biggest iron producer, with BHP
Billiton and Rio Tinto both having major iron ore operations in
the country.
The resource-rich nation is also the world's biggest coking
coal producer, as well as big producer of thermal coal and a
range of other metals and minerals including copper, nickel and
gold.