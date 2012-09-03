SYDNEY, Sept 3 The Reserve Bank of Australia's
(RBA) index of commodity prices fell 3 percent in August, from
July, when measured in special drawing rights (SDR) terms.
The drop followed a revised 0.9 percent increase in July.
The largest contributors to the fall in August were declines in
the prices of iron ore and coking coal. The prices of rural
commodities and base metals also declined, while prices for oil
and gold rose in the month.
In Australian dollar terms, the index fell 4.3 percent in
August, to be down 18.5 percent on the year.
The index was down 13.7 percent in SDR terms compared to
August last year. Much of this fall has been due to declines in
the prices of coking coal and iron ore. Despite the drop, the
index is still more than three times higher than where it was in
the early 2000's.
(Reporting by Wayne Cole)