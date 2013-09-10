UPDATE 1-Oscar accountants get reprieve after best picture blunder
LOS ANGELES, March 29 The accountancy firm behind the biggest blunder in Oscar history is staying in the picture.
SYDNEY, Sept 10 Japanese recruitment giant Recruit Holdings Co is in talks to buy Australian online jobs portal Freelancer.com for $400 million, a source close to the deal said on Tuesday, declining to be identified as the information was confidential.
Freelancer matches employers and freelancers around the world through its website for tasks such as data entry, design and accounting.
Officials at Freelancer and Recruit declined to comment.
The Freelancer approach comes after Recruit paid $410 million to buy two temporary staffing firms in the United States and Europe from buyout firm Cerberus Capital Management . The Japanese company has said it was looking for other targets.
LOS ANGELES, March 29 The accountancy firm behind the biggest blunder in Oscar history is staying in the picture.
* Merrill Lynch restructures leadership; to cut its divisions from 10 to six - WSJ, citing a memo
* Westinghouse secures $800 mln in debtor-in-possession financing * Toshiba says Westinghouse liabilities were $9.8 bln as of Dec * Westinghouse nuclear projects dogged by delays, cost overruns * Toshiba to close first-round bidding for chip business on Wed (Adds details from SCANA investor call, comments from regulators, updates share prices) By Tom Hals, Makiko Yamazaki and Tim Kelly WILMINGTON, DEL./TOKYO, March 29 Westinghouse Electric Co, a unit of Japa