SYDNEY Jan 18 A measure of Australia's consumer
sentiment barely budged in January as pessimists continued to
outnumber optimists even as people thought it was a good time
to splash out on big-ticket items, a survey showed on Wednesday.
Wednesday's survey of 1,200 people from the Melbourne
Institute and Westpac Bank found consumer sentiment
edged up just 0.1 percent in January, failing to recover much
from December's 3.4 percent drop.
That left the index at 97.4, a meagre 0.2 percent higher
than in January last year.
"The absence of a rebound in January is a disappointing
result, particularly when one factors in the cumulative 10
percent gain for Australian equities over the past two months
and, to a lesser extent, a nascent improvement in the pace of
job creation," said Westpac senior economist, Elliot Clarke.
He thought there could be a lingering drag from news in
December that the economy shrank by 0.5 percent in the third
quarter, the first contraction since 2011.
A weekly survey of consumers from ANZ and Roy Morgan has
shown a rebound in sentiment at the start of the year, but that
was not replicated in the Westpac poll.
The sub-indices in the Westpac survey were also very erratic
in January.
The measure of family finances compared to a year ago
dropped a sharp 7.6 percent, but that for family finances over
the next 12 months rose 0.3 percent.
Expectations for the economic outlook over the next 12
months bounced 2.5 percent, but the assessment of economic
conditions for the next five years fell 1.4 percent.
One bright spot for retailers was the measure of whether
this was a good time to buy major household items which
rebounded by 4.9 percent in January.
By demographics, all the weakness came in those who rented
their homes, while sentiment for those with mortgages or who
owned outright rose sharply.
