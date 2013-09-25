* Only a third of bond issuance happens at home
* Limited investor appetite pushes companies overseas
* Foreign debt brings currency risks and additional costs
By John Weavers
SYDNEY, Sept 25 (IFR) - Australians are a proud lot.
Although sporting successes have been thin on the ground of
late, they can be rightly proud of the country's economic
resilience and their companies' overseas successes. When it
comes to lending money to home-grown corporations, however,
Australians are still more reluctant than their foreign
counterparts.
Just as in 2012, only one-third of this year's total bond
issuance by Australian corporations has been in their local
currency. The problem, bankers explain, is that local markets
are unwilling, or unable, to offer the longer tenors and larger
sizes available in Europe or the United States.
But even with acceptable cross currency swap rates, raising
funds abroad impacts negatively on Australian companies' balance
sheets since they typically pay a premium over what they would
at home.
This is less a problem for conglomerates with foreign
currency revenues like BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto, but for
companies like Melbourne Airport, this can be an expensive
process which is set to become more so as the cost of hedging
funds back into Australian dollars steadily rises under Basel
III rules.
Even blue chip credits struggle to achieve the longer tenors
at home that are readily available in northern hemisphere
markets and cannot hope to replicate their deep pockets.
"Australia can hardly expect to match the available savings
pools in the US and eurozone whose economies are 10 times larger
than Australia," Mark Beardow, head of fixed-income at AMP
Capital, said. "The real question is whether Australia's
corporate bond markets can become as large as more
comparably-sized jurisdictions like sterling, Swiss francs and
Canadian dollars," Beardow said.
The situation is worse for Australian high yield corporates
that simply have no domestic alternative to the deep and liquid
US markets. As a result, there has been very little issuance
from sub-investment grade companies beyond a handful of recent
small deals of A$70m or less, targeted at high-net-worth
individuals.
OVERSEAS FLIGHT
The difference in scale between Australian and European bond
markets was underlined by Melbourne Airport's EUR550m (US$744m)
3.125% 10-year deal priced on September 19.
The transaction attracted an order book approaching EUR4bn
which enabled the issuer to price at 105bp over mid-swaps, 10bp
inside initial price thoughts.
Such demand is simply unimaginable in Australia where the
largest ever 10-year corporate deal was a A$400m sale by
Brisbane Airport in 2006.
Melbourne Airport itself visited the local bond market on
May 28 this year, when it issued a A$225m 5% seven-year note at
150bp over asset swaps.
Given that its new euro 10-year swapped back to around 200bp
over domestic bank bills, and adding 20bp for the seven- to
10-year local curve extension, theoretically Melbourne Airport
paid around 30bp more than it would have done at home. There,
however, it would probably not have secured enough demand for
such a large 10-year bond.
FLAT CURVE
Beardow laid part of the blame for the short tenors
available in Australia to the historical flatness of the local
benchmark yield curve.
"Over a number of years the hawkish RBA has kept interest
rates high and the Australian yield curve relatively flat which
has limited the appetite for investors for the additional risk
associated with longer tenors," he explained.
However, Australian investors and bankers feel that there is
room for larger corporate deals. According to the Australian
Bureau of Statistics, the managed funds industry ended the first
half with A$2.13trn in assets under management.
Philip Bayley, principal at ADCM Services - who has just
completed a doctorate on Australia's corporate bond market -
sees improvement potential given that the Australian bond market
is already sufficiently deep to develop an A$25bn Kangaroo
market.
"Real money is getting better at lengthening duration given
this year's seven-year corporate sweet spot while it is also
looking to diversify away from financial institutions," he said,
referring to a record number of seven-year bonds by Australian
corporations in the local market this year. "But while the
corporate bond market is in better shape that it was before the
global financial crisis, it still has a long way to go."
Beardow from AMP Capital sees potential higher overseas
demand as a factor that could boost the local corporate bond
market.
"The Australian dollar is the fifth most traded currency in
the world, and further, there is a large foreign ownership of
Australian Commonwealth Government bonds which have provided a
healthy yield pick up over other Triple A sovereigns," he noted.
"With this yield benefit falling, there is scope for some
foreign investors, including Japanese funds, to move down the
Australian credit curve including to corporate bonds."
As for local institutional investor interest, however,
Beardow expects this "to remain constrained by the preference
many funds have for property and infrastructure projects rather
than bonds as their portfolios' defensive assets."
Bayley notes that government attempts to boost corporate
demand and supply have focused on the retail sector. The
potential there may be increasing, since the population of
Australians with more than US$1m in wealth jumped 15.1% in 2012
compared to the prior year, according to a June report by
Capgemini and RBC Wealth Management. These people now have
combined assets amounting to US$625bn, the report said.
Bayley pointed out that retail interest is limited by the
attractiveness of the risk-free returns from bank term deposits
which are guaranteed by the government for up to A$250,000. For
example ANZ currently pays a fixed 4.5% for five-year deposits.
"Removing the government guarantee would help the retail
bond market, but this does not sit well with regulatory pressure
on banks to increase deposits as a share of their overall
funding mix."
Still, Bayley is not sure that resorting to retail investors
is the answer.
"We have seen a lot of hybrid issuance in the retail market
because individual investors have been attracted by the absolute
yield pick up over term deposits," he said. "However, only when
we see a run of plain vanilla bond transactions that attract
strong institutional demand will the listed market become truly
viable."