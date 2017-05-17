SYDNEY May 17 Anti-bribery law reforms that
Australia recently proposed risk discouraging overseas
investments by firms, some of the nation's top companies said.
Australia's national government last month proposed tougher
rules that would widen the definition of bribery and create some
new offences with lower burdens of proof. It sought feedback on
the reforms from companies.
In submissions to the government, oil and gas major Woodside
Petroleum and explosives maker Orica said much
stricter anti-bribery laws may dissuade overseas deals.
Woodside said a proposal to introduce a lesser offence of
"reckless" bribery, where prosecutors would not be required to
prove a payment influenced a public official, might stop
Australian companies from investing in some foreign countries
altogether, for fear of violating the law.
"Such companies may feel compelled to decline legitimate
investment opportunities out of concern that if a foreign public
official was indirectly and unintentionally to receive an
improper benefit from the company, then the company could still
face criminal liability," Woodside said in its submission of May
4.
Anglo-Australian miner BHP Billiton , in its
submission dated May 10, said reforms should also allow
companies to make deals with investigative authorities and avoid
prosecution where appropriate.
The submissions were posted online by the government.
Woodside and BHP were not immediately available to comment.
Orica spokeswoman Sam Stevens said the company has nothing to
say beyond what it said in the submission.
Australia has been reviewing its foreign bribery laws since
2015 and has not set a timeline for introducing reforms in
parliament.
The latest proposals come as Anglo-Australian miner Rio
Tinto is embroiled in probes over payments
totalling $10.5 million to a consultant in Guinea, which have
already resulted in the sacking of two executives.
Rio has alerted U.S., British and Australian regulators
about the Guinea payments, but there is no suggestion that the
officials or consultant acted illegally.
BHP in 2015 agreed to pay $25 million to settle charges
arising from a U.S. Department of Justice investigation into
possible corrupt practices over the company's handling of
sponsorship arrangements at the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games.
