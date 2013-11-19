(Adds response from CPA, unit price move, industry background)

SYDNEY Nov 19 Australian real estate trust Commonwealth Property Office Fund (CPA) said on Tuesday it is considering a A$2.99 billion ($2.81 billion) takeover bid from property investor The GPT Group.

The offer from GPT, whose biggest shareholder is Singaporean sovereign wealth fund GIC Private Limited, has gate-crashed an agreed A$2.8 billion deal with Dexus Property and a Canadian pension fund, as foreign investors bet on the upward trend in Australia's office property sector.

CPA is an office trust investing in quality office buildings in the central business districts of major Australian cities such as Sydney and Melbourne. Units in CPA jumped 4.3 percent to A$1.26 by 0048 GMT, close to a five-year high, against a 0.5 percent fall in the broader market.

GPT said on Tuesday it would offer A$0.75325 in cash and 0.141 GPT security for each CPA unit, valuing the company at A$1.272 per unit.

Commonwealth Managed Investments Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Commonwealth Bank of Australia that manages CPA on behalf of unit holders, said it would consider the offer and make a further announcement in due course.

The offer trumps a A$1.21 per unit bid from Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and Dexus Property that CPA's managing body recommended to shareholders this month, and which is under due diligence.

GPT said its deal was worth A$4 billion, including CPA debt, and was conditional on receiving 50.1 percent minimum acceptance.

GPT CEO Michael Cameron told a media briefing the offer was "highly attractive" and had received support from a number of CPA investors, representing a 6.5 percent stake in the trust.

Domestic and overseas investors are snapping up Australian property on the back of high yields and strong links to Asia. Foreign investment in Australia real estate including office, hotel and retail malls almost doubled year-on-year to A$39.4 billion last year, according to Jones Lang LaSalle.

($1 = 1.0642 Australian dollars)