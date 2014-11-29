A woman reads messages as she looks at tributes left to Australian cricketer Phillip Hughes, who died on Thursday, placed at the main gates to the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) November 29, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

SYDNEY The first test between Australia and India, scheduled to start in Brisbane on Thursday, has been postponed until an as yet unspecified date after the death of batsman Phillip Hughes, Cricket Australia said on Saturday.

The funeral of Hughes, who died at the age of 25 on Thursday after being struck on the head by a ball while playing a domestic match at the Sydney Cricket Ground two days earlier, will take place in his hometown of Macksville on Wednesday.

"These are extraordinary circumstances and we simply couldn't or wouldn't expect our players to be emotionally ready to start a test match the day after farewelling one of their team mates," Cricket Australia chief executive James Sutherland said in a news release.

