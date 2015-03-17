SYDNEY, March 18 A former executive of the
Commonwealth Bank of Australia was arrested and charged
on Wednesday with bribery following an investigation involving
Australian and United States authorities.
More than $1.5 million in suspected corrupt payments have
been frozen by the Fraud and Cybercrime Squad, said Australian
police.
The 61-year old U.S. national, a Sydney resident, is
suspected, with another former CBA employee, of having granted a
U.S. IT company a contract without putting it to public tender,
the Australian police said. In exchange, the two allegedly
received payment.
Commonwealth Bank of Australia said in a statement it
reported the matter to the police.
On Tuesday, a former Australian foreign exchange trader at
National Australia Bank who used confidential economic
data to make dozens of illegal trades was sentenced to seven
years and three months in prison by an Australian court.
