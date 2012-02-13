SYDNEY, Feb 14 The government's chief
commmodities forecaster, the Australian Bureau of Agricultural
and Resource Economics and Sciences (ABARES), on Tuesday
released revised estimates for Australian agricultural exports
and production.
Australia is typically the world's fourth-largest wheat
exporter, the third- largest cotton exporter, and the
second-largest canola exporter.
2010/11 2011/12 2011/12
Estimate Old New Pct
fcast fcast change
Wheat 27.9 28.3 29.5 +4
output(mln
t)
Wheat 18.6 21.6 22.3 +3.2
export(mln
t)
Canola 2.382 2.5 2.8 +12
output(mln
t)
Canola 1.509 1.880 1.995 +6
export(mln
t)
Cotton 898 1.1 1.1 0
lint(000 t)
