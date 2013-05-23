SYDNEY May 23 Australian casino company Crown Ltd is selling its entire 10 percent stake in rival Echo Entertainment Group, the operator of Sydney's sole casino, a source with knowledge of the sale said.

Crown is seeking in a book build through UBS to sell 82.5 million Echo shares at A$3.20 each, or for a total of A$264 million ($255.51 million), according to a term sheet provided by the source. That's a 7 percent discount to the stock's closing price on Thursday.

The sale comes a week after Crown received government approval to raise its stake in Echo to as much as 23 percent. The source said he does not know why Crown is selling the stake.

"Perhaps Crown's confident it's going to win approval for Barangaroo," said CLSA analyst Sacha Krien, referring to Crown's planned A$1 billion hotel development on Sydney's waterfront that includes a high-roller casino.

Crown's stake in Echo, which has the rights until 2019 to operate the only casino in Sydney, was widely viewed as an insurance policy to grab a slice of the lucrative Asian gambling market in case the Barangaroo proposal was rejected.

Echo has put forward a rival proposal to expand its existing Star casino and the government will only approve one of the developments.

However, Krien noted that the New South Wales state government only recently extended its review deadline for the two proposals to June 21, suggesting that other factors could also be behind the move.

"There is some reasonably bearish sentiment around the Australian economy, and maybe they think there's more downside in trading conditions," Krien said.

Officials at Crown, controlled by billionaire James Packer, as well as Echo couldn't be immediately reached for comment.

Along with Crown, Echo has been courted by companies associated with Malaysian gaming giant Genting Bhd.

However, Genting, through Genting Singapore PLC, unexpectedly cut its stake in Echo last September, giving no reasons. It still owns Echo shares through its Genting Hong Kong Ltd unit.

Genting has also applied to increase its stake above 10 percent. ($1 = 1.0332 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Jane Wardell and Sonali Paul; Editing by Ryan Woo)