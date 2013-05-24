* Crown sells Echo stake for $255 mln
* Crown, Echo in fight to capture Asian gamblers in Sydney
* Crown planning VIP casino; Echo seeking exclusive licence
By Jane Wardell and Maggie Lu Yueyang
SYDNEY, May 24 Australian casino company Crown
Ltd sold its 10 percent stake in rival Echo
Entertainment Group, signalling billionaire owner James
Packer is confident of winning approval for a high-roller casino
in Sydney.
Echo has exclusive rights until 2019 to the city's single
casino licence and Crown's stake was widely viewed as an
insurance policy to grab a slice of the lucrative Asian gambling
market in case its own plan to build a A$1 billion hotel and VIP
gaming suite was rejected.
Crown said in a statement on Friday it had decided to pursue
its so-called Barangaroo development on Sydney's waterfront,
free of the speculation surrounding its Echo shareholding.
"Crown Sydney is a once-in-a-lifetime project for our
company," Packer said in a statement. "We are working as hard as
we can to make this goal a reality."
Crown sold its 82.56 million shares for A$264 million ($255
million) at A$3.20 per share, a 7 percent discount to the
stock's closing price on Thursday.
Echo shares, which had been supported by speculation of a
possible bidding war, plunged to a record low of A$3.03 when
trading resumed. They last traded at A$3.09, down 10 percent.
The New South Wales state government has given both Crown
and Echo until June 21 to deliver final details on their
competing proposals for major gambling venues in Sydney.
In an attempt to thwart Crown's plans, Echo is seeking an
extension of its exclusive licence beyond 2019, promising
investment in local transport as part of an expansion of its
existing Star casino at Darling Harbour.
The state government has said that only one of the proposals
can go forward, meaning that either Crown receives a second
licence or Echo remains the sole gambling operator with a
single licence.
"I would take this as an indication that Crown's confidence
that they will secure Barangaroo (approval) has increased, and
therefore they don't need a back-up plan in holding the Echo
stake," Nomura gambling analyst Nick Berry said.
The timing of the sale caught the market by surprise, coming
just a couple of weeks after Crown received approval it had
sought from the government to increase its stake in Echo to as
much as 23 percent.
But CLSA analyst Sacha Krien said the stake was always
likely only a strategy in Crown's broader game plan, and it was
never seriously interested in the mass gambling market that
Echo's Star is targeting.
"For Crown, it's Barangaroo or nothing in Sydney," Krien
said.
ECHO'S ATTRACTIONS
As well as Crown, Echo has been courted by companies
associated with Malaysian gaming giant Genting Bhd as
Sydney grows increasingly popular with Asian gamblers.
Genting, through Genting Singapore PLC,
unexpectedly cut its stake in Echo last September, giving no
reason, but still holds about 5 percent of Echo shares through
its Genting Hong Kong Ltd unit.
Genting has also applied to increase its stake above 10
percent. The state's gaming authority has yet to rule on that
application and has given no timeframe for a decision.
However, Nomura's Berry said Genting was unlikely to want to
invest further in Echo.
"You can't get a return above your cost of capital, because
Echo's return on invested capital is already so low," he said.
"Genting Hong Kong won't acquire Echo, and quite possibly they
will sell off the register before too long as well."
But he said Echo had enough cashflow to fund its planned
projects, including the expansion of Star.
($1 = 1.0332 Australian dollars)
