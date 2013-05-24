SYDNEY May 24 Australian casino company Crown
Ltd said on Friday it has completed the sale of its 10
percent stake in rival Echo Entertainment Group, the
operator of Sydney's sole casino, in a block trade to
institutional investors.
Crown sold its 82.56 million shares for A$264 million ($255
million) at A$3.20 per share, the company said in a statement to
the Australian Stock Exchange. The price was a 7 percent
discount to the stock's closing price on Thursday.
Echo shares fell 12 percent when trading resumed to A$3.04.
Crown has not given a reason for the sale, but analysts have
suggested it may mean the Melbourne-based group believes it will
eventually win approval for its own casino in Sydney.
Crown, controlled by billionaire James Packer, plans to
build a A$1 billion hotel development at Barangaroo on Sydney's
waterfront that includes a high-roller casino.
Crown's stake in Echo, which has the rights until 2019 to
operate the only casino in Sydney, was widely viewed as an
insurance policy to grab a slice of the lucrative Asian gambling
market in case the Barangaroo proposal was rejected.
"I think it's a smart move, I was always of the opinion they
weren't probably going to buy the Echo assets, it was just a
strategy to try and cheer the market on in their bigger game
plan in getting a licence in New South Wales, which they seem to
be progressing well on in the VIP front," said Akshay Chopra,
investment manager at Karara Capital.
Echo has put forward a rival proposal to expand its existing
Star casino and the government will only approve one of the
developments.
The sale comes a week after Crown received government
approval to raise its stake in Echo to as much as 23 percent.
Crown could not immediately be reached for comment.
Along with Crown, Echo has been courted by companies
associated with Malaysian gaming giant Genting Bhd.
However, Genting, through Genting Singapore PLC,
unexpectedly cut its stake in Echo last September, giving no
reason. It still owns Echo shares through its Genting Hong Kong
Ltd unit 0678.HK.
Genting has also applied to increase its stake above 10
percent.
($1 = 1.0332 Australian dollars)
(Reporting By Maggie Lu Yueyang; Additional reporting by Thuy
Ong; Editing by Richard Pullin)