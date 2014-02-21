(Corrects spelling of Macau in headline, paragraphs 1, 4, 5,
SYDNEY Feb 21 Australian casino group Crown
Resorts Ltd, owned by billionaire James Packer, posted
a 29.4 percent rise in its first-half net profit on Friday,
largely driven by record earnings from its Macau businesses.
Net profit after tax excluding any impact from volatile VIP
gaming revenue rose to A$315.0 million ($282.92 million) for the
six months ended Dec. 31, from A$243.5 million a year ago, the
company said in a statement.
That was slightly lower than three analysts' forecasts of
A$318.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters Starmine data.
Crown, which co-owns Macau casino Melco Crown Entertainment
Ltd , said the record earnings achieved by its
Macau business was the major contributor to its net profit
growth.
Last week, the Macau unit posted a 52.8 percent rise in full
year net profit, boosted by a flood of wealthy Chinese gamblers
keen to punt in its glitzy casinos.
The company said its Australian casino businesses had been
impacted by "weak consumer sentiment".
Crown shares closed at A$17.23 on Thursday. The stock has
jumped 48 percent over the past year against a 6 percent rise in
the broader market.
($1 = 1.1134 Australian dollars)
