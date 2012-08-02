MELBOURNE Aug 3 Billionaire James Packer's gaming group Crown Ltd said on Friday it is considering a hybrid issue among funding options to help finance its big spending plans, including a new luxury hotel in Perth announced this week.

Crown said in a statement it is considering various funding options to support its capital projects in the Western Australian state capital, Perth, and at Crown Melbourne.

Packer's group also signed an exclusive agreement on Thursday with developer Lend Lease Corp to develop a hotel resort at Sydney's harbourside Barangaroo South.

