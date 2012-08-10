* Planned luxury hotel not viable without gaming - Crown
* Crown says hopes to use Echo's monopoly licence
* Analyst says Crown may strike deal with Echo
* Crown's H2 profit in line with estimates
(Adds CEO, analyst comments on second Sydney casino)
By Victoria Thieberger
MELBOURNE, Aug 10 Australian casino group Crown
Ltd, owned by billionaire James Packer, said it hopes
to use the casino licence of its rival Echo Entertainment Group
in order to go ahead with a planned luxury hotel
development in Sydney.
Crown last week sealed a deal to develop a new hotel and
casino resort in Sydney at the harbourfront Barangaroo
development, as part of its push to build a global brand in the
VIP gaming market and attract more Asian high-rollers.
However, the exclusive casino licence for Sydney is held by
smaller competitor Echo until 2019.
To succeed at the Barangaroo site, Crown would either need
to convince Echo to share its licence, perhaps via a joint
venture, or convince the state government to issue a second
casino licence.
"Ultimately some sort of deal will be struck, more likely on
the sharing of the licence," said Arnhem Investment Management
head of equities George Clapham.
"They have a couple of years to work something out. I
suspect there are not going to be any aggressive bids flying
about," he added.
So far Crown has bought a 10 percent stake in Echo and
applied to regulators to increase it to 25 percent. Crown
successfully led a push to oust Echo's previous chairman.
"We favour using Echo's licence," Crown Chief Executive
Rowen Craigie told analysts. "We will see if (new Echo chairman
John O'Neill) is of a similar mind."
"The economics of building a luxury of hotel in Australia is
just not good without cross-subsidisation from gaming," Craigie
added.
Crown is seen as unlikely to make a full bid for Echo
because it would financially stretch its balance sheet, already
under pressure from capital spending at its Melbourne and Perth
casinos before any development starts in Sydney.
Asian casino operator Genting has also taken a 10
percent stake in Echo.
Packer would be open to an alliance with Genting to further
his ambitions in Australia, sources have told Reuters, but it is
not clear how an alliance would play out.
Asia's casino world generates about $45 billion in annual
revenue, and Packer, Genting and Las Vegas rivals such as Sands
are racing to expand in the region.
Crown on Friday posted a 22 percent jump in full-year
profit, with more lucrative business from Asian high-rollers
helping to offset a slowdown in other gaming activity.
VIP gaming revenue in Australia grew 18.7 percent in the
year, helped by refurbished gaming areas, although the revenue
growth was generated at a lower margin.
Net profit before one-off items for the second half was
A$203.4 million, according to Reuters calculations, just below
analysts' estimates.
Crown shares rose as much as 2.9 percent, with investors
encouraged by an above-theoretical win rate against VIP players,
and last traded up 0.6 percent at A$8.58.
($1 = 0.9463 Australian dollars)
(Editing by Chris Gallagher)