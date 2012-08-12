SYDNEY Aug 13 Australian casino group Crown Ltd
said on Monday it is planning a subordinated notes
offer to raise A$400 million to support growth of its
premium-branded asset portfolio.
Crown, owned by billionaire James Packer, said last week it
hopes to use the casino licence of its rival Echo Entertainment
Group in order to go ahead with a planned luxury hotel
development in Sydney.
Crown has sealed a deal to develop a new hotel and casino
resort in Sydney at the harbourfront Barangaroo development, as
part of its push to build a global brand in the VIP gaming
market and attract more Asian high-rollers.
