UPDATE 1-TUI Group says summer trading in line, Turkey demand subdued
* Confirms guidance for underlying EBITA rise of at least 10 pct (Adds comments on summer trading)
BEIJING Oct 17 China's Foreign Ministry said on Monday some Australians have been detained for suspected gambling crimes, after Australia's biggest casino company, Crown Resorts Ltd, said China had detained 18 of its employees including three Australians.
In a brief statement sent to Reuters, the ministry said the case was still being investigated.
It gave no other details. (Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Nick Macfie)
* Confirms guidance for underlying EBITA rise of at least 10 pct (Adds comments on summer trading)
YONGIN, South Korea, May 15South Korean engineer Kim Gwang-ho flew 11,000 km (7,000 miles) to Washington last year to do something he never dreamed he would: he reported alleged safety lapses at Hyundai Motor Co - his employer of 26 years - to U.S. regulators.