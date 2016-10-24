SYDNEY Oct 24 Australia's second-largest casino
company, Star Entertainment Group Ltd, said its CEO
cancelled a trip to Hong Kong and Macau last week after Crown
Resorts Ltd employees were held in China for suspected
"gambling crimes".
Chief Executive Matt Bekier decided to stay in Australia to
address questions from major investors about the impact of the
detainments, a Star spokesman said, adding that the cancellation
was not due to security concerns and that the visit would be
rescheduled.
The detainment of 18 Crown staff, three of whom are
Australian nationals including its head of international VIP
gambling, has been widely seen as a crackdown on gambling and
has sparked major concern about the impact on local casinos
which rely on wealthy Chinese gamblers.
Crown said on Thursday that no charges had been laid against
its staff.
Shares in Crown have tumbled 18 percent since last week in
the wake of the detainments, while shares in Star Entertainment
are down 12 percent.
New Zealand casino company Skycity Entertainment Group Ltd
has seen its stock plunge 19 percent after warning that
its business was likely to be adversely affected by the arrests.
Bekier is due to speak to shareholders at the company's
annual general meeting on Friday. He makes quarterly visits to
Hong Kong to see the company's joint venture partners, Chow Tai
Fook and Far East Consortium International Ltd, the
spokesman said.
(Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)