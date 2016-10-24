* CEO cancelled to address investor questions -spokesman
* Crown detainees being treated appropriately -foreign
minister
By Byron Kaye
SYDNEY, Oct 24 Australia's second-largest casino
company, Star Entertainment Group Ltd, said its CEO
cancelled a trip to Hong Kong and Macau last week after
employees of peer Crown Resorts Ltd were held in China
for suspected "gambling crimes".
Chief Executive Matt Bekier decided to stay in Australia to
address questions from major investors about the impact of the
detainments on Star's business, a Star spokesman said, adding
that the cancellation was not due to security concerns and that
the visit would be rescheduled.
The detainment of 18 Crown staff, three of whom are
Australian nationals including its head of international VIP
gambling, has been widely seen as a crackdown on gambling and
has sparked major concern about the impact on local casinos
which rely on wealthy Chinese gamblers.
Australian Foreign Minister Julie Bishop told Sky News
television she has been informed that the detained employees
were being treated "appropriately" by Chinese authorities.
Crown said on Thursday that no charges had been laid against
its staff.
Shares in Crown have tumbled 18 percent since last week in
the wake of the detainments, while shares in Star Entertainment
are down 12 percent.
New Zealand casino company Skycity Entertainment Group Ltd
has seen its stock plunge 19 percent after saying that
its business was likely to be adversely affected by the arrests.
Bekier is due to speak to shareholders at the Star
Entertainment's annual general meeting on Friday. He makes
quarterly visits to Hong Kong to see the company's joint venture
partners, Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Ltd and Far
East Consortium International Ltd, the spokesman said.
