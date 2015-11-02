SINGAPORE Nov 2 Oil pricing agency Platts said it would stop assessing prices for Australian Stybarrow crude from Monday after the field exported its last cargo in July.

Platts will also discontinue the Asian Heavy Sweet (AHS) Crude Index from Monday, it said on its website the day before.

The AHS is an average of price assessments at the Asian market close of Australian heavy sweet crude grades Enfield, Stybarrow and Vincent, it said.

BHP Billiton and Woodside Petroleum jointly own the Stybarrow field.

