* Missing passengers both Australian
* Search-and-rescue planes scour area
SYDNEY May 10 Australian emergency crews were
searching on Friday for two people who fell overboard from a
Carnival Corp cruise liner off the New South Wales
coast.
Police said surveillance camera footage from the ship showed
the 30-year-old man and 27-year-old woman, both Australian, fell
from the the mid-deck around 8:50 p.m. AEST (1150 GMT) on
Wednesday.
The pair were reported missing when the Carnival Spirit
docked in Sydney on Thursday after completing a South Pacific
tour.
Search-and-rescue planes and boats were scouring an area
covering about 500 square nautical miles off Australia's eastern
coastline.
"I must be honest, our hopes are fading because of the
length of time but we are going full throttle to try find them,"
NSW Police Marine Area Commander Mark Hutchings told Sky News
television on Friday when asked if police believed the pair were
still alive.
Hutchings said the couple had gone off the ship "one after
the other", but it was unclear whether they had jumped or fallen
by accident.
Miami-based Carnival Corp, the world's largest cruise
operator, has been plagued by a series of high-profile problems
in recent months.
In February, its Carnival Triumph cruise ship was adrift for
five days in the Gulf of Mexico following an engine fire,
stranding more than 3,000 passengers without electricity and
adequate sanitation.
It is also coping with repercussions from the sinking of its
Costa Concordia ship in Italy in January 2012, which claimed 32
lives.