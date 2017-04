July 11 The Australian dollar fell on Friday after after Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Glenn Stevens warned that the Aussie currency was likely too strong, and at risk of weakness from a potential U.S. interest rate increase.

Stevens made his remarks to The Australian newspaper. The Australian dollar fell to as low as $0.9377 U.S. dollars, from $0.9394 before the article was published. (Reporting By Karen Brettell; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)