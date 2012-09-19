SYDNEY, Sept 20 The Australian head of CVC
Capital Partners has resigned as the private equity
firm struggles to restructure A$2.7 billion ($2.83 billion) in
debt owed by its local television network Nine Entertainment Co
Pty Ltd.
CVC said on Thursday that Adrian MacKenzie, a key player in
the A$5.3 billion buyout of Nine Entertainment, is leaving after
17 years with the firm.
A former investment banker who moved from London to Asia to
head the Australia unit in 1999, MacKenzie has also been a
member of the CVC board since 2007.
Rumours about his departure have been swirling for several
months after the exit of other key Australia-based CVC deal
makers as the firm cooled its investments in the country.
CVC was the first big international private equity firm to
set up shop in Australia, notching its first success in 2004
with the float of clothing group Pacific Brands.
But the firm has since run into headwinds, loading up on
debt before the global financial crisis struck.
Regardless of the outcome of its ongoing negotiations with
lenders over Nine's debt, CVC faces an A$1.8 billion loss on its
original equity investment - the largest ever loss on a single
buyout deal in Asia.
Rolly van Rappard, co-founder and managing partner of CVC,
said it was MacKenzie's decision to leave and "he will remain a
friend of the firm."
"Adrian ... was instrumental in establishing our Asian
business and in launching our first Asian fund in 2000 - a very
successful fund overall to which the Australian portfolio made a
significant contribution," van Rappard said.