(Updates with China comment)
By Matt Siegel
SYDNEY Dec 2 A major cyber-attack against
Australia's Bureau of Meteorology that may have compromised
potentially sensitive national security information is being
blamed on China, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC)
reported on Wednesday.
The Bureau of Meteorology owns one of Australia's largest
supercomputers and the attack, which the ABC said occurred in
recent days, may have allowed those responsible access to the
Department of Defence through a linked network.
The ABC, citing several unidentified sources with knowledge
of the "massive" breach, placed the blame on China, which has in
the past been accused of hacking sensitive Australian government
computer systems.
"It's China," the ABC quoted one source as saying.
The Bureau of Meteorology said in a statement on its website
that it did not comment on security matters, but that it was
working closely with security agencies and that its computer
systems were fully operational.
The Australian Federal Police declined to comment on the
matter. The Department of Defence said in a statement that it
was barred by policy from commenting on specific cyber security
incidents.
China's Foreign Ministry dismissed the accusation, saying
the government opposed cyber-attacks and all parties concerned
should strengthen dialogue to solve the problem "in the spirit
of mutual respect".
"Groundless accusations and speculation are not
constructive," ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told a regular
briefing.
China has long been accused of using its considerable
computing resources to infiltrate online businesses for
competitive advantage, as well as conducting acts of cyber
espionage.
In June, U.S. officials blamed Chinese hackers for
compromising the records of up to four million current and
former government employees.
China called the U.S. comments irresponsible, while
President Barack Obama vowed that the United States would
aggressively bolster its cyber defences.
China is Australia's top trading partner, with two-way trade
of about A$150 billion ($110 billion) in 2013, and they signed a
landmark free trade agreement in 2014 that is likely to further
boost commercial ties.
Australia needs China's help to transition from a reliance
on exports of minerals such as coal and iron ore to expanding
its food and agricultural exports to a growing Asian middle
class, moving from a "mining boom" to a "dining boom".
But Chinese firms have been locked out of sensitive deals in
the past over security concerns, most prominently a decision in
2013 to bar Huawei from bidding on Australia's National
Broadband Network, a deal worth tens of billions of dollars.
($1 = 1.3674 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Matt Siegel, additional reporting by Sui-Lee Wee
in BEIJING; Editing by Robert Birsel)