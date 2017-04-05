SYDNEY, April 5 One of four major rail lines
that moves coking coal from mines in cyclone-hit northeast
Australia to port facilities has suffered more water damage than
expected, a mining company source with operations on the line
told Reuters, delaying its anticipated re-opening.
"Our understanding is the reopening of the rail line ... is
likely to be early next week at best," the source, who requested
anonymity, said of Aurizon's Blackwater line.
Aurizon said on Monday that the line, which transported
more than 60 million tonnes of coal last year from mines
operated by BHP Billiton, Glencore PLC, Sojitz
Corp and others, was scheduled to re-commence
operations late this week.
Aurizon did not immediately respond to questions from
Reuters.
