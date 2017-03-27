MELBOURNE, March 27 Glencore said on
Monday it was halting operations at its Collinsville and
Newlands coal mines in Australia ahead of Cyclone Debbie's
arrival in northern Queensland on Tuesday.
"We are preparing to temporarily suspend production at our
Collinsville and Newlands coal mines but do not envisage any
impact on our annual production forecasts," Glencore, one of
Australia's top thermal coal producers, said in an emailed
statement.
It said operations were continuing as normal at its Oaky
Creek, Clermont and Rolleston coal mines, Mount Isa copper and
zinc operations, and Ernest Henry Mining copper complex.
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Tom Hogue)