SYDNEY Jan 11 A cyclone has formed off
Western Australia and is forecast to come ashore south of Port
Hedland, one of the world's largest export terminals for iron
ore, Australia's Bureau of Meteorology forecast on Wednesday.
Tropical Cyclone Heidi is moving south towards the iron-rich
Pilbara mining district, where companies such as Rio Tinto
and BHP Billiton have major
operations.
Heidi is expected to produce wind gusts of 100 km per hour
(60 mph) in coastal areas from Port Hedland to Wallal early on
Wednesday morning, extending west to Dampier later on Wednesday,
the weather agency said.
Heidi is currently a Category 1 system, and is unlikely to
intensify further before reaching the coast.
Rainfall totals in excess of 100 mm (3.9 inches) are
possible across the central and eastern Pilbara with isolated
heavier falls near the coast.
Energy firm Apache also has gas production at its
Varanus Island processing hub off Western Australia.