By James Regan
| SYDNEY, April 10
SYDNEY, April 10 Tourists and coastal residents
were evacuating parts of the Great Barrier Reef on Thursday as a
powerful cyclone intensified in the Coral Sea and made its way
towards Australia's northeast.
Cyclone Ita is forecast to make landfall on Friday north of
the tropical city of Cairns, bringing with it the possibility of
widespread flooding and damage, emergency officials said.
Wind gusts of up to 280 kmh (175 mph) are forecast, bringing
with them torrential rain, according to the Australian Bureau of
Meteorology said.
"The sea is likely to rise steadily up to a level which will
be significantly above the normal tide, with damaging waves,
strong currents and flooding of low-lying areas extending some
way inland," the bureau said.
The storm was still classified as a tropical depression when
it barreled across the Solomon Islands late last week, killing
at least 23 people near the capital, Honiara, according to the
United Nations.
In Australia, rescue helicopters have been sent to find and
warn people in remote regions about the approaching storm.
Campgrounds have been ordered to close and islands near the
coast evacuated.
A Great Barrier Reef resort located on Lizard Island 240 km
(150 miles) north of Cairns confirmed it had evacuated all its
guests on Thursday.
The storm's projected course should take it across a
sparsely populated section of Queensland state around 0100 GMT
on Friday, spreading over an area of about 400 km (250 miles).
Queensland Premier Campbell Newman said up to 9,000 people
could be affected by the cyclone, including residents and
visitors in Port Douglas, a favourite vacation spot for many
international tourists.
Energy minister Mark McArdle said Ita was potentially the
most powerful storm to threaten the region since Cyclone Yasi
three years ago. He said residents should be prepared to face
the loss of electricity for a month or longer.
Cyclone Yasi caused an estimated A$3.5 billion in property
damage and lost tourism earnings when it ripped through
Queensland in February 2011.
(Reporting by James Regan)