SYDNEY, March 24 Tropical Cyclone Nathan smashed
into northern Australia on Tuesday bringing gale-force winds and
heavy rainfall to one of the country's most remote regions.
There were no immediate reports of injuries as the storm
swept across Goulburn Island 300 km (185 miles) northeast of
Darwin, where all 427 residents had been evacuated on Monday,
according to emergency officials.
Meteorologists said Nathan was losing strength after
carrying winds of up to 120 kph (75 mph) an hour. It was still
expected to bring heavy rain and strong wind gusts as far away
as Darwin within the next 48 hours.
Sparsely populated and with little in the way of industry,
Goulburn Island is comprised largely of marshlands harbouring an
abundance of wildlife including crocodiles, fish, dugong, and
turtles.
Nathan crossed the eastern Australia coast on Friday before
weakening over land, only to regain much of its punch as it
crossed over the tropical waters of the Gulf of Carpentaria in
the Northern Territory.
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Paul Tait)