SYDNEY, March 31 Floodwaters filled the streets
of a major Australian town of more than 25,000 people on Friday,
as a storm system generated by the powerful cyclone that
pummelled the nation's northeast three days ago swept down the
coast with heavy rain.
Cyclone Debbie hit as a Category Four storm in the north of
tropical Queensland state on Tuesday, smashing tourist resorts,
bringing down power lines, flattening canefields and shutting
down coal mines.
Authorities on Friday told almost 20,000 people to evacuate
to higher ground as driving rain in hinterland and coastal areas
either side of the Queensland state capital, Brisbane, swelled
rivers to record heights across the region.
"We have everything happening, we've got people on rooftops,
we've had people stuck in vans, it's a disaster, an utter
disaster," New South Wales State Emergency Services Controller
Ian Leckie told Australian Broadcasting Corporation radio.
The cyclone was downgraded to a tropical low depression on
Wednesday and on Thursday it unleashed squalls with torrential
rain across a 1,200-km (745-mile) stretch of Australia's east
coast, before slowly moving out to sea on Friday.
No deaths were reported, but authorities feared fatalities
after logging more than 100 flood rescues during the night.
Gales and huge surf swells lashed the coast still around Cape
Byron.
At Lismore, the rising Wilsons River overwhelmed a levee
protecting the rural hub in the Northern Rivers region of New
South Wales, home to at least 25,000 people, and floodwaters
flowed downtown, filling streets and swamping dozens of shops.
"The CBD is being flooded and because it's now very dark and
it's also windy, there are a lot of people who're scared as
well," former Lismore mayor Jenny Dowell told the ABC.
Tens of thousands of people in the affected areas are
without electricity.
In the cyclone-hit zone further north, military helicopters,
ferries and planes on Thursday evacuated hundreds of
holidaymakers from the resort islands along the world-famous
Great Barrier Reef and the Whitsunday coast that bore the brunt
of the storm with wind gusts stronger than 260 kph (160 mph).
In the Bowen Basin, the world's single largest source of
coal used to make steel, major miners Glencore and BHP
, said they were still assessing the extent of
any disruption to shipments.
About 2,500 insurance claims have been filed but
Queensland's top two insurers, Suncorp Group Ltd and
RACQ, said it was too early to put a dollar figure on the
damage.
One female tourist was killed in a car crash on Monday that
police said was due to wild weather as Cyclone Debbie
approached.
(Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Sandra Maler)