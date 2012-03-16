SYDNEY, March 16 Australia's Port Hedland
iron ore terminal closed on Friday as the last ship left the
port to escape the brunt of Cyclone Lua, which was intensifying
and expected to sweep across the vast Pilbara iron ore mining
belt early on Saturday.
Port operators began closing the iron ore export terminals
late Thursday and residents in areas most likely to be hit by
the category three cyclone have been warned to store up on
emergency supplies, said the Australian Bureau of Meteorology.
Lua is forecast to generate wind gusts above 170 km/h (105
mph) in coastal areas including the key Dampier and Port Hedland
iron ore export terminals used by Rio Tinto and
BHP Billiton respectively.
The last of the vessels moored at Port Hedland set sail
early on Friday and the port officially closed at 0000 GMT,
according to a spokesman for the port, Steed Farrell.
Chevron said on Thursday it was evacuating
non-essential personnel from Barrow Island, located 70 km (44
miles) off the coast, where it operates oil production
facilities and is constructing the Gorgon liquefied natural gas
(LNG) project.
The company said it was also evacuating personnel related to
its Wheatstone LNG project near the coastal town of
Onslow.
On Wednesday, Woodside Petroleum and Apache Corp
shut several of their oilfields as Lua approached.
Cyclones, which range from category one to five, regularly
occur during Australia's summer and often force offshore oil and
gas platforms to suspend operations and marine vessels to seek
safe harbour or head out to sea where the storm is less intense.