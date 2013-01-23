* Australia's Port Hedland to reopen 0800 GMT as storm
passes
* Ports used by Rio still in cyclone's path
* Rio says could see its port operations returning to normal
on Thursday
By James Regan
SYDNEY, Jan 23 Australia's Port Hedland, which
handles about a fifth of the world's seaborne-traded iron ore,
will reopen on Wednesday after being spared the brunt of a
cyclone that has also shut other major ports in Western
Australia.
Category 1 Cyclone Peta -- the weakest on a scale of
one-to-five -- forced Port Hedland, Cape Lambert and Dampier
ports to shut down on Tuesday, halting almost half of the
world's iron ore trade.
The storm is forecast to make landfall by 1300 GMT and
weaken, according to the Australian Bureau of Meteorology.
"Conditions have improved in the last few hours with swell,
sea and wind reducing to a level that shipping operations can
restart," the Port Hedland Port Authority said.
"Consequently the port and anchorage will reopen at 1600
today (0800 GMT)."
Port Hedland, which closed on Tuesday evening, is used by
BHP Billiton, Fortescue Metals Group and Atlas Iron
to ship iron ore cargoes which this year are expected
to exceed 200 million tonnes.
Global miner Rio Tinto, which ships more than 200 million
tonnes of iron ore through Dampier and Cape Lambert, said it
expected to reopen the ports on Thursday.
"Based on the current outlook, we would expect most coastal
operations to resume tomorrow morning," Rio Tinto said.
"The resumption of ship-loading at Cape Lambert and Dampier
will depend on prevailing sea conditions, and no decision has
been taken yet," it added.
Iron ore prices have gained support from
concerns that Australia's cyclone season, which runs from
November until April, will reduce supplies.
Miners said it was too early to assess Cyclone Peta's impact
on shipments, as iron ore freighters typically take 24 to 36
hours to load.
Weather models indicate Cyclone Peta may go back over the
ocean after it makes landfall, but it is not expected to
intensify.
Most of the iron ore mined in Australia is contracted by
Chinese steel mills, with Japanese and South Korean mills also
big buyers.
Total iron ore shipments from Port Hedland in December
reached a monthly record 26 million tonnes.
The region between Port Hedland and Dampier is known among
mariners as "cyclone alley", with at least half a dozen cyclones
hitting from November to April each season.