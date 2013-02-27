SYDNEY Feb 28 The iron ore shipping hub Port
Hedland escaped the brunt of a powerful cyclone that swept
across the northwest Australian coastline on Thursday, with
emergency officials lifting evacuation alerts as the storm
veered east and lost much of its punch.
By 1700 GMT, Cyclone Rusty had been downgraded to a Category
2 tropical cyclone after touching land 100 kms (60 miles) east
of Port Hedland near the town of Pardoo.
"An all clear advice is current for people in or near the
coastal communities of Port Hedland and South Hedland," the
Western Australian Department of Fire and Emergency Services
said in a statement.
"Storm surge is no longer a risk for the Port Hedland area
now that the cyclone has crossed the coast," it said.
Fears that the storm would cause extensive damage to
operations in the Pilbara iron belt led to the suspension of
shipping and loading at ports handling more than 500 million
tonnes of iron ore a year, half the world's seabourne-traded
supply.
Satellite tracking by meteorologists showed the cyclone
crossing the coastline near Pardoo, a small mining town and
cattle station east of Port Hedland early on Thursday. Atlas
Iron, which operates a mine in Pardoo yielding around 2.5
million metric tons of ore a year, has evacuated the site.
Australia's three main iron ore ports, Port Hedland,
Dampier and Cape Lambert, were closed on Monday. Offshore oil
and gas fields have also been shut down.
Weather warnings remained as far as 500 km (310 miles)
inland to the mining camps and towns of Tom Price, Mt Newman and
Nullagine, operated by Rio Tinto , BHP Billiton
and Fortescue Metals Group.
The region, known as the Pilbara, is a sparsely populated
and inhospitable outback part of Australia, and is the world's
largest source of iron ore.
At its strongest, Rusty was packing winds in excess of 200
km/hour (120 miles/hour). By 1700 GMT, gusts had dropped to
around 125 kms (70 miles), according to the Australian Bureau of
Meteorology.
Rusty is the fourth cyclone to form during Australia's
2012-13 "cyclone season" which runs from November to the end of
April. There are typically 11 cyclones per season off
Australia's northwest and northeast coasts.