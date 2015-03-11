(Adds details of two ports closed)
By Colin Packham
SYDNEY, March 11 Australia's largest iron ore
export terminal Port Hedland is likely to escape the worst of a
tropical cyclone forming off the country's northwest coast, the
weather bureau said, but the looming storm has forced the
clearing of two smaller ports.
Pilbara Ports Authority said on Wednesday it has begun
clearing the port and anchorages of Dampier and Ashburton of all
large vessels, expected to be finished by Wednesday afternoon.
Dampier is one of two ports used by Rio Tinto to
ship iron ore, while Ashburton is used by Chevron for
its liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports.
A tropical low is expected to form a cyclone over the next
few hours and is on track to strike the coast on Thursday, just
to the west of Port Hedland, the Australian Bureau of
Meteorology said.
The cyclone is likely to bring winds of 100 kilometres an
hour and heavy rains, and the bureau cautioned that its
trajectory may change.
More than 140 million tonnes of iron ore was exported from
the Port of Dampier during the 2013/14 financial year, according
to statistics from the Pilbara Ports Authority.
Australia is also bracing for a second cyclone off the east
coast.
Cyclone Nathan, which is carrying winds in excess of 130
kilometres an hour, is expected to make land on Queensland's far
north coast on Thursday, the bureau said.
If Nathan makes landfall, it will be the second east coast
storm in recent weeks after Cyclone Marcia flooded homes and
businesses and knocked out power lines on Feb. 20.
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)