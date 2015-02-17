SYDNEY Feb 17 A cyclone gaining strength in
waters off northern Australia is threatening coastal mining
sites operated by BHP Billiton, Glencore and
Rio Tinto.
Meteorologists on Tuesday warned tropical cyclone Lam could
generate winds up to 240 kph (150 mph) and heavy rains along
coastal and island communities located in the Gulf of
Carpenteria in the Australia's Northern Territory by the time
the storm reaches land, possibly on Friday.
A BHP spokeswoman said the company was making
preparations to halt manganese mining on Groote Eylandt if
required and was working closely with local disaster officials
as the cyclone gained strength.
"Our full incident response management team has been
mobilised and our emergency services personnel are on standby,"
she said. "Our priority is ensuring the safety of the community,
our employees and contractors and our operational assets."
Groote Eylandt Manganese Co (GEMCO), one of the world's
largest sources of the mineral used in steel manufacturing, is
60 percent owned by BHP. South Africa's Anglo American
holds the remaining 40 percent.
The longer the cyclone stays out over warm waters, the
greater the chance it will intensify, according to the
Australian Bureau of Meteorology, which is predicting it will be
Friday at the earliest before the storm makes landfall.
Data supplied by the bureau at this stage shows the storm
will lash the Gove bauxite mining business of Rio Tinto,
as well as Glencore's McArthur River zinc and lead mine.
Details of preparations underway at both sites were not
immediately available.
Last season, 10 tropical storms reached cyclone strength on
the Australia's east and west coasts, just under the national
average of 11. The last time the number of cyclones exceeded the
national average was in 2005/06, when 14 cyclones were recorded,
nine rated as severe.
Cyclones typically form near Australia between November and
April and can disrupt shipping and mining, particularly iron ore
on the west coast and coal on the east coast.
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Michael Perry)