By Jane Wardell and Tom Westbrook
| WELLINGTON/SYDNEY, April 6
at the top of New Zealand's North Island were told to evacuate
on Thursday while an Australian town is forecast to be
underwater later in the day as the tail end of Cyclone Debbie
continues to cause major flooding.
The effects of the Category 4 storm, one level shy of the
most powerful Category 5, are still being felt in both countries
more than a week after it pounded Australia's Queensland state,
killing six people, smashing tourist resorts, bringing down
power lines and shutting down coal mines.
Scores of roads were closed or blocked by landslips across
New Zealand's North Island following two days of heavy rainfall,
although some areas had been given a reprieve from expected
flash flooding. The international airport in the capital of
Wellington was reopened on Thursday morning after the severe
weather brought down air traffic systems late on Wednesday.
No deaths have been reported, but authorities continued to
search for a man reported missing in a swollen river.
New Zealand's mountainous terrain makes its roads
susceptible to landslides and many regions are still recovering
from November's 7.8-magnitude quake.
Kaikoura, the coastal holiday town at the epicentre of that
quake, was shut off from the rest of the country for the second
time in six months as connecting roads were again hit by
landslips.
In Australia, where the deluge was still flowing through
tropical river systems, major flooding is forecast to hit the
Queensland city of Rockhampton at lunchtime on Thursday and put
the town underwater for two days.
Rockhampton's airport closed and authorities have built a
temporary levee to protect streets from the slowly rising water.
Residents sought shelter in evacuation centres, with some
choosing the Fitzroy Hotel, a local pub on higher ground.
The Australian disaster zone stretched 1,000 km (600 miles)
from Queensland's tropical resort islands and Gold Coast tourist
strip to the farmlands of New South Wales state.
Australian insurers have declared the event a catastrophe
likely to cost more than one billion dollars, with state
officials saying recovery and repairs will take months.
