By Morag MacKinnon
PERTH, March 18 A powerful tropical cyclone
which pounded Australia's resource-rich north west at the
weekend appears to have passed without causing any serious
damage and shipping operations have already resumed in the area.
Port Hedland, the region's largest iron ore terminal, closed
the anchorage for 66 hours and the port for a total of 52 hours
due to Tropical Cyclone Lua, which crossed the coast 100 km (60
miles) north in a sparsely populated area on Saturday afternoon.
"It's amazing. By early today (Sunday) we had been in
contact with all the towns, communities and the mining
operations in the regions affected by the cyclone and everyone
is okay," Fire and Emergency Service manager Les Hayter told
Reuters.
"There has been no damage to major infrastructure and no
injuries reported due to the cyclone. I have to pinch myself.
It's as if a category 1 cyclone passed through here, not a
category 4."
Category 4 is the second most powerful cyclone on the
Australian scale.
PLANNING PAYS OFF
"All the cyclone planning and preparation is really paying
off and of course there's been an element of luck. There are
reports of tree damage in Port Hedland, which is amazing
considering the town was hit by winds of 150-180 km an hour,"
Hayter added.
The Port Hedland Port Authority said in a statement it was
reopening both the anchorage and port. Australia's second- and
third-biggest iron ore miners, BHP Billiton and Fortescue Metals
Group, both export through Port Hedland.
The weather bureau on Sunday downgraded the cyclone which
hit land with wind speeds of up to 270 km per hour (170 miles
per hour), to a severe weather warning for the inland northern
goldfields region. Wind speeds of up to 100 km an hour and heavy
rain were still expected, the bureau said.
Supply concerns because of the cyclone along with recent
gains in Chinese steel prices helped spur iron ore prices to the
highest in nearly four months on Friday.
The cyclone also stopped production of about a quarter of
Australia's daily oil production of about 390,000 barrels.
Woodside Petroleum (WPL.AX) shut-in production from its
Vincent and Enfield oil fields off the North West Cape and the
Cossack, Wanea, Lambert, and Hermes oil fields in the North West
Shelf as the cyclone approached late last week.
Company spokeswoman Laura Lunt confirmed they were still
closed on Sunday.
Woodside's Vincent produces an average of 40,423 barrels per
day (bpd) and Enfield 19,623 bpd, while the company's North
West Shelf fields produce around 16,503 bpd, according to the
latest production report.
Apache Corp (APA.N) also closed its oil fields as Lua
approached. The company's Stag oil field produces about 8,800
barrels a day.
"We expect remobilisation of the affected facilities to
begin early this week," Apache spokesman David Parker said.
Cyclones regularly strike during Australia's summer and
often force offshore oil and gas platforms to suspend
operations.
